PREVIEW: Hornets dealing with quick turnaround

The Bryant Hornet offense couldn’t get anything going last week in a 29-0 loss to the Fort Smith Northside Grizzlies to open 7A Central Conference play at home. But, the Hornets hope to get their first league win of the season when they travel to Little Rock Thursday to take on a struggling Catholic Rockets’ team at War Memorial Stadium. The game was moved to Thursday to accommodate the Arkansas Razorbacks playing the Alcorn State Braves at War Memorial on Saturday.

The Rockets are 1-3, 0-1 in the 7A Central after their 35-10 loss to the Cabot Panthers last week. Catholic has had a tough time stopping opposing offenses giving up almost 40 points per game, which should be a plus for the Hornets, as they have struggled mightily on the offensive side, with quarterback Beaux Bonvillain and Ren Hefley combining to pass 5 of 23 for 49 yards in last week’s loss.

In fact, the Hornet defense played very well in the loss, giving up just 39 yards rushing and 130 yards passing, but special teams came back to bite Bryant. The Grizzlies returned a punt 62 yards for a TD. Though the Bryant defense played well, they will have to try to stop Catholic running back Samy Johnson, who rushed for 170 yards on 24 carries, including a 51-yard TD run.

Kickoff for Thursday’s game at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock will be 7 p.m.