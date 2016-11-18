PREVIEW: Hornets have Har-Ber in 2nd round

The Bryant Hornets were dominant in their opening-round 7A State Playoff game against the Springdale Bulldogs last Friday at Hornet Stadium. Bryant beat the Bulldogs 45-14, leading 42-0 at one point, as the Hornets advance to the second round. Though, Bryant will be on the road this time in Bulldogs' territory, though the Hornets won't be facing Springdale. Rather, Bryant will take on the West No. 2 seed Har-Ber Wildcats in Springdale.

The Central No. 3 seed, the Hornets (8-3) have lost only to powerhouses North Little Rock and Fort Smith Northside in conference play, defeating with ease their other conference opponents. The only West team the Hornets have seen are the Fayetteville Bulldogs, in which Bryant fell 43-9 early in the nonconference season.

Last week, the Hornets used all aspects as they ran for 194 yards and passed for 178 for 372 total yards, senior linebacker Marvin Moody picked off two passes including a 36-yard interception return as the defense held Springdale to limited yards until the final quarter. The kicking game, led by senior Hayden Ray, also shined. Ray made three field goals (18, 43, 35) to break his and former Hornet Jace Denker's season school record of 13 field goals in a year with his 14th, and Ray also punted four times for a 40-yard average.

All three aspects will have to show up this Friday for the Hornets to have success vs. the Wildcats, especially on the road. Facing Spread offenses for most of the season, the Hornets will take on a running Har-Ber team, still out of the Spread, which has gained over 2,500 yards on the ground this year. The Wildcats have passed for almost 1,400 yards as junior running back Payton Copher leads the way with 813 yards and 10 TDs rushing. Junior Logan Collins (610 yards, five TDs) and sophomore Connor Sikes (513, five TDs) also have over 500 yards rushing.

Senior receiver Trey Smith has 43 catches for 762 yards and 11 TDs, by far the favorite receiver as the next leading receiver has 14 receptions.

Kickoff for Round 2 of the 7A State Playoffs will come at 7 p.m. at Har-Ber Stadium in Springdale.