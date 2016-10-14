PREVIEW: Hornets have tough test in Mavericks

After getting shut out by the Northside Grizzlies in the 7A Central Conference opener, the Bryant Hornets have score 41 points each their next two games in a 41-27 win over Catholic at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock and a 41-17 win over the Central Tigers to improve to 4-2 overall, 2-1 in league play.

In last week's win against the Tigers, the Hornets held just a 20-17 lead at halftime before outscoring Central 17-0 in the second half, including a 12-yard Ren Hefley to Luke Curtis touchdown pass, Jeremiah Long 1-yard TD run and Latavion Scott's 20-yard run late in the fourth quarter. Long led the charge with 89 yards rushing on 12 carries, while senior running back DeAmonte Terry rushed for 67 yards, including a 19-yard TD, and caught five passes for 42 yards.

On Friday, the Hornets head to Fort Smith to take on the Southside Mavericks (2-4, 1-2), which lost badly, 58-17, to a very good North Little Rock team.

In fact, all four of the Mavericks' losses came against teams that are a combined 22-2 overall, 11-1 in their respective conference. So, the Hornets will have their hands full with a team that has played excellent competition, not to mention the game will be on the road for Bryant.

With senior Beaux Bonvillain and Hefley both playing quarterback for the Hornets throughout the season, Hefley was the only one to attempt a pass last week, going 11 for 30 for 129 yards with two TDs and an interception.

The Hornets hope to keep up their offensive production, rushing for 342 yards last week, when they face Southside in Fort Smith at 7 p.m.