PREVIEW: Hornets host Cats on Sr. Night

Winners of four straight and scoring at least 41 points in each victory, the Bryant Hornets ran into a buzz saw last Friday in North Little Rock. Considered the best team in the state by many, the North Little Rock Charging Wildcats showed it with a 38-7 win over the Hornets to drop Bryant to 6-3 overall, 4-2 in the 7A Central.

The Wildcats (9-0, 6-0) did it on the ground and through the air as they ran of 194 yards and passed for 233 yards, while Bryant's only score came on a 2-yard touchdown run by Jeremiah Long. The Hornets could muster just 36 total rushing yards, but did pass for 201, yet with no points to show.

The Hornets will end their regular season with the Conway Wampus Cats on Senior Night at Hornet Stadium. The Wampus Cats got off to a horrible start to the season, losing their first five games, but have since improved winning 3 of their past 4 matches, with the only loss coming to the Northside Grizzlies, 28-21. Conway (3-6, 3-3) handled the Catholic Rockets last week, 27-17.

The passing game has been a weakness this season for the Wampus Cats, but the rushing game has not. Conway has four rushers with over 200 yards on the year led by McCall Dail's 496 on 112 carries and a team-leading nine TDs.

Bryant and Conway will kick off for the No. 3 Central seed at 7 p.m.