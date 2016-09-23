PREVIEW: Hornets host Grizzlies to open Central

The Bryant Hornets were definitely down on themselves after the first quarter of last week’s game against the Lake Hamilton Wolves in Pearcy. After the Fayetteville Purple Dogs beat the Hornets 43-10 in Week 2, the Wolves went up 21-0 on Bryant early in the second quarter.

But, the Hornets pulled it together to pick up a 24-21 come-from-behind victory as Cameron Vail’s 18-yard run diving in for a touchdown put Bryant up for good.

Sitting a 2-1 on the young season, the Hornets begin at very tough 7A Central Conference play when the Fort Smith Northside Grizzlies come to Bryant on Friday. The Grizzlies lost a close one to 6A runner-up Greenwood Bulldogs, 33-25, in Week 1 before defeating the Van Buren Pointers 42-14 in Week 2. Northside’s game with 6A champion Pine Bluff was canceled last week due to weather.

Bryant senior running back Cameron Coleman had his best game of the season last week rushing 12 times for 86 yards and a touchdown, while senior quarterback Beaux Bonvillain and sophomore QB Ren Hefley combined throwing 11 for 20 for 129 yards. Senior receiver Seth Tucker had three catches for 60 yards.

Kickoff for Bryant and Northside will be 7 p.m. Friday at Hornet Stadium.