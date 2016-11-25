PREVIEW: Hornets look for more history

The Bryant Hornets made history last week when they defeated the West No. 2 seed Springdale Har-Ber Wildcats 23-16 in the second round of the 7A State Playoffs. The Central No. 3 seed Hornets will be making their first-ever semifinals’ appearance on Friday, but it comes against the best team in the state of Arkansas, the North Little Rock Charging Wildcats.

North Little Rock, the Central No. 1 seed, took down the Cabot Panthers 49-19 last week and is a perfect 11-0 on the year, also defeating the Hornets 38-7 in Week 9 of the regular season. Bryant has won three straight since then beating Conway 21-7 and Springdale 45-14 in the first round of the playoffs before the Hornets’ historic win this past Friday.

Speaking of history, already breaking his own and former Hornet Jace Denker’s school record of 13 field goals two weeks ago, senior kicker Hayden Ray made even more history when he broke the distance record of 46 yards last week with a 49-yarder in last week’s win. Ray would hit two more field goals to bring his season total to 17, which ties a state record.

The Hornets led 20-2 at the half and going into the fourth quarter last week before the Wildcats made things interesting late, only to be stymied by Bryant’s defense once again as Caylin Allen picked off a pass to seal the victory. Sophomore quarterback Ren Hefley was 10 of 16 for 123 yards and a touchdown to senior receiver Reece Coates, who finished with three catches for 73 yards.

The Charging Wildcats are led by senior quarterback Trey Cox, who was 10 of 16 for 238 yards and an 80-yard TD heave to Deante Montgomery, who finished with four catches for 153 yards. Cox was 12 of 20 vs. Bryant for 233 yards. Senior Alex Day leads NLR on the ground and had 23 carries for 190 yards and three TDs, and scored two TDs against Bryant. Junior female kicker Savana Melton was 7 of 7 on extra points and was 5 of 5 vs. the Hornets including a 39-yard field goal.

Bryant and North Little Rock will kick off at 7 p.m. Friday at Charging Wildcats Stadium.