PREVIEW: Hornets try to keep it going on homecoming

Considering having a new coach, new offensive system, new defensive system, new offensive line and new quarterback, what the Bryant Hornets have done this season is pretty remarkable. Underdogs in the first game of the season to rival Benton Panthers in the Salt Bowl, the Hornets took the upset win.

Bryant has continued to impress as the Hornets have won their last three 7A Central Conference games since falling in the Central opener to a very good Northside Grizzlies' team. Not only have they won their last three, the Hornets have averaged 41.7 points per game doing it, while giving up 21.0 on average, and a lot of those came on special teams' miscues.

The Hornets beat the Southside Mavericks 43-19 on the road last week, but come back home on Friday as they host the Cabot Panthers. Cabot is 6-1 overall and share a 3-1 conference record with the Hornets, but the Panthers have been struggling of late. Cabot was blasted by Conway 37-14 two weeks ago for Conway's lone victory on the year and the Panthers barely got past the Central Tigers 20-17 last week. Bryant beat Central 41-17 two weeks ago.

Cabot's Austin Morse scored two TDs for the Panthers in last week's win. For Bryant, sophomore quarterback Ren Hefley was 14 of 20 for 179 yards and two TDs without an interception, and senior running back Cameron Coleman led the way on the ground with 72 yards on nine carries and caught one of Hefley's TDs. Senior receiver Reece Coates also had a rushing and passing TD.

The Hornets host the Panthers for homecoming at Hornet Stadium Friday. Kickoff is 7 p.m.