PREVIEW: Hornets try to stop Wolves’ run game

After an emotional Salt Bowl win against the Benton Panthers in Week 1, the Bryant Hornets ran into a juggernaut this past Friday in Bryant's official home-opener. The Fayetteville Bulldogs, last season's 7A state championship team, beat Bryant 43-10 last week, though the Hornets were only down 21-7 going into the fourth quarter.

"We didn't execute, we had breakdowns," Bryant Coach Buck James said. "We had poor field position. We had a punt blocked and two turnovers and gave them short field. I thought we played better, we just made too many mistakes. They (Bulldogs) have a veteran football team and they capitalized on everything we did wrong.

This week, the Hornets go on the road to Pearcy, Arkansas, to take on the Lake Hamilton Wolves. After beating Hot Springs 28-17 in the season-opener, the Wolves fell 35-33 to the Malvern Leopards in a close one.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at Wolf Stadium in Pearcy.