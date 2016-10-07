PREVIEW: Hornets try to tame Tiger D-Line

The Saline Courier Athlete of the Week Marvin Moody led the Bryant Hornets with 24 tackles and a punt block in which he returned for a touchdown in last week's 41-27 Bryant victory over the Catholic Rockets at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. The Hornets picked up their first 7A Central win and improved to 3-2, 1-1 in conference play.

This week, the Hornets host the 3-2, 0-2 Central Tigers at Hornet Stadium in Bryant and the Hornets hope to keep Central winless in league play. Central started the season 3-0, but has since lost to two very good conference teams in North Little Rock (49-7 loss) and Northside (19-0).

Junior quarterback Jacob Howard leads the Central offense as he has passed for 567 yards on 44 of 100 attempts, throwing six touchdowns and six interceptions. Sophomore running back Oscar Adaway leads the Tigers on the ground with 320 yards and one TD.

The Hornets had their best passing game of the season last week with sophomore Ren Hefley and senior Beaux Bonvillain combining to pass for 19 of 35 for 240 yards as Bonvillain found sophomore receiver Randy Thomas for a 27-yard TD reception, Bryant's first passing TD of the season. But, the Hornets' inexperienced offensive line is going to have to deal with a monster Tiger defensive line which has 25 sacks on the season, led by senior Cameron Harris' 4.5 sacks.

The Hornets and Tigers will kick off at 7 p.m. Friday at Hornet Field in Bryant.