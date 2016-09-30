PREVIEW: Miners host Ashdown on new turf

BAUXITE – The Bauxite Miners fell to 0-4 on the season, 0-1 in the 7-4A Conference after a 43-8 loss to the Malvern Leopards on the road. Despite the score, the defense played much better this past week opposed to the Miners’ 75-32 loss to Dumas the previous week.

But the Bauxite offense had a tough time getting anything going. The Miners had negative yardage on the rushing side and sophomore quarterback Cameron Landry threw for 104 yards on just 11 of 27 passing. He did throw a 39-yard touchdown pass to Jonah Sorvillo for Bauxite’s only score, but also threw an interception which led to a TD.

This week, the Miners will host the Ashdown Panthers (3-1, 1-0) for their first game in The Pit this season. The Miners had to play at Hornet Stadium in Bryant last week due to the new artificial turf being installed, but the field is now ready.

Ashdown has played some very close games this season, edging Mena 13-12 last week for the Scrappers’ first conference win, and losing to Hamburg 24-23 the previous week. The Miners will have to contend with junior quarterback Jaden Hill, who passed for 189 yards and two TDs against Mena, and junior running back Tre Green, who ran for 44 yards on 15 carries. For the season, Hill has thrown for 913 yards and seven TDs, and Green has rushed for 361 yards and four TDs.

Kickoff between the Miners and the Scrappers will be 7 p.m. Friday at The Pit.