PREVIEW: Miners host Badgers

With Bauxite's top two quarterbacks down with injury, the Miners had a tough time getting anything going offensively in last week's 44-0 loss to a tough Robinson Senators team. The Miners could muster just 63 total yards and didn't complete a pass, going 0 for 8 on third downs and 0 for 4 on fourth.

The defeat was a week after the Miners (0-8, 0-5) put up their best performance in a 34-21 homecoming loss to the Fountain Lake Cobras in which senior quarterback Hunter Gautreaux passed for 130 yards and ran for another 85, but was also injured, prohibiting him from playing last week.

Gautreaux is out for the final two games of the year but the Miners do return sophomore quarterback Cameron Landry, who had been out the previous two weeks due to concussion-like symptoms. Before his setback, Landry had passed for 608 yards on 66 of 146 (45 percent) with six touchdowns and nine interceptions.

On Friday, the Miners travel to Arkadelphia to face a Badgers' team which is also winless in the 7-4A Conference. Arkadelphia won its first three games of the year, but has since dropped five straight league games, including last week's 39-29 defeat to Ashdown.

The Badgers are led by sophomore running back Zion Hatley, who has run for 899 yards and six TDs on the year. Arkadelphia also start freshman quarterback Cannon Turner, who has passed for 1,051 yards and 11 TDs, and run for 623 and three TDs.

Bauxite and Arkadelphia will kick off at 7 p.m. at AllCare Field at Badger Stadium in Arkadelphia.