PREVIEW: Miners host Cobras for homecoming

BAUXITE – It has not been the Bauxite Miners’ year. Getting outscored 53.5 - 12.2 on the season, the Miners haven’t been able to score much the past three games, averaging just 5.7 points per contest, including last week’s 51-6 loss at Mena during the Bearcats’ homecoming.

Yet, the Miners couldn’t score until senior quarterback Hunter Gautreaux ran in for a touchdown from short yardage late in the game, Bauxite did have its best passing game, yardage-wise, on the season. Gautreaux passed for 192 yards on 11 of 26 passing, while sophomore starter Cameron Landry suffered three interceptions and lost fumble to help the Bearcats with good field position. Landry will be a game-time decision for Friday due to concussion-like symptoms suffered in the Mena loss.

Senior wide receiver Blake Pennington had four receptions for 98 yards in the loss, while senior receiver Dustin Whitfield had two catches for 40 yards. But, the Miners (0-6, 0-3 7-4A) couldn’t get their run game going, tallying just 23 yards on 13 carries, for a 1.8 yard average.

On Friday, the Miners take on the Fountain Lake Cobras at The Pit for Homecoming. The Cobras are just 1-5 on the year, 1-2 in league play, but have big-play ability as senior quarterback Hunter Bryant has passed for 1,095 yards and nine TDs vs. just one interception, and sophomore running back Andrew Roberson has 642 yards and seven TDs, with four 100-yard games. The Miners will also have to stop junior receiver Parion Johnson, who has 25 catches for 667 yards and six TDs.

Kickoff is 7 p.m. Friday between Bauxite and Fountain Lake, with homecoming festivities beginning at 6:30.