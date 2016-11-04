PREVIEW: Miners host Scrappers in season-finale

In what seems like a familiar tune this season, the Bauxite Miners fell 43-3 last week to the Arkadelphia Badgers to fall to 0-9 on the season overall, 0-6 in the 7-4A Conference. The Miners could muster just 89 total yards as senior quarterback Hunter Gautreaux is out for the season due to injury and sophomore quarterback Cameron Landry is no longer a Miner as he moved. Landry was out even before his move with concussion symptoms. In the loss to the Badgers, the Miners made too many mistakes to have any chance against Arkadelphia.

Already ruled out of making the 4A State Tournament, the Miners' season doesn't get any easier as they host the Nashville Scrappers on Friday at The Pit on Senior Night. The Scrappers are the best team in the conference and don't have a loss on the year.

The Scrappers are really good. They're led by senior Darius Hopkins on the ground as he averages over 180 yards (11.8 per carry) per game with 1,635 total and 32 TDs. Junior Trent Harris would lead many teams on the ground as he has 900 yards rushing and 11 TDs. Not only is Nashville good running the ball, the Scrappers are really good passing it as junior Tyler Hanson has thrown for 1,842 yards and 25 TDs (vs. four interceptions), completing 72 percent of his passes.

The Miners must also watch out for senior safety Hunter White, who leads the Scrappers with 97 tackles, including 19 for lost yardage.

The Miners and Scrappers will kick off at 7 p.m. on Senior Night at The Pit.