PREVIEW: Miners make long trek to Mena

With a new coach, new offensive system and a new defense, the Bauxite Miners have had a tough go of it this year. Despite that coach being four-time 7A State Champion Daryl Patton, the Miners have gone through some growing pains to begin the season as they have been outscored 270-67 on the year.

The Miners (0-5, 0-2 7-4A Conference) do have to play in one of the toughest conferences in the state and fell 47-3 last week to the Ashdown Panthers in Bauxite’s official home-opener at The Pit to display the Miners’ new turf field. Bauxite was held to just 85 total yards, with sophomore Seth McDowell running 16 times for 55 yards. Sophomore quarterback Cameron Landry was 8 of 22 for 32 yards and an interception.

This week, the Miners hit the road and that road doesn’t get any easier as they will be hosted by the Mena Bearcats on homecoming. The Bearcats are 3-2, 1-1 in conference play, and defeated the Malvern Leopards 45-21 at home last week after losing 13-12 decision to Ashdown the previous week.

The Miners will have to deal with Bearcats’ quarterback Carson Cannon, who has thrown for 405 yards and two touchdowns while completing 61 percent of his passes. Cannon also leads Mena on the ground, rushing for 194 yards and two TDS. Senior Justin Dean is second on the team with 103 rushing yards and two TDs.

The Miners and Bearcats will kick off at 7 p.m. at Randall Whorton Field in Mena.