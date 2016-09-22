PREVIEW: Miners start conference on road

The Bauxite Miners would prefer to forget last week’s 75-32 loss to the Dumas Bobcats to drop Bauxite to 0-3 on the young season. The Miners can’t dwell on the rout because they begin 7-4A Conference play Friday against the Malvern Leopards on the road.

After losing to a very good Glen Rose Beaver team to start the season, the Leopards edged the Lake Hamilton Wolves 35-33 on the road and outlasted the Lakeside Rams at home 48-32 in four overtimes last week.

The Miners will have to find a way to stop Malvern junior quarterback Demias Jimerson, who scored six touchdowns last week. Jimerson ran for 167 yards and four TDs, threw for 93 and a TD and while playing defense, he returned a fumble 73 yards for the TD. Not only is Jimerson a viable threat, running back Jaquez Lock had 147 yards on the ground with a TD.

The Miners are led by sophomore Cameron Landry, who has passed for over 400 yards and five TDs, with junior wideout Jonah Sorvillo bringing in 11 catches and running back Seth McDowell leading Bauxite in rushing with 129 yards and a TD.

The Miners and Leopards will kick off at 7 p.m. Friday at Claude Mann Stadium in Malvern.