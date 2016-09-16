PREVIEW: No Beck for Benton

The Benton Panthers put up a dominant defensive performance last week in a 61-0 shellacking of the Parkview Patriots where Benton didn't give up a yard, in fact holding the Pats to minus-24 yards. Granted, Parkview helped the Panthers out with three fumbled snaps turned into defensive touchdowns, but Benton's relentless pressure definitely made things tough for the Patriots.

Friday, the Panthers welcome the Panthers from the north – Greenbrier. Greenbrier has always been known for its high-powered offense and not much has changed for the 2-0 Panthers as they defeated Beebe 54-33 in Week 1 and Heber Springs 52-41 last week. Greenbrier has been led by senior quarterback Carter Burcham, who has passed for 394 yards and six touchdowns vs. no interceptions.

The Benton defense will definitely have to step up as the Panther offense took a blow when senior quarterback Nate Beck went down with a broken bone in his hand and is expected to miss at least two weeks. Backup sophomore Colen Morrow will take over the starting spot. Morrow played the entire second half in Benton's win last week, passing 2 of 3 for 16 yards.

Also breaking out last week for the Panthers was senior running back Brandon Hunter, who had 82 yards and a TD on eight carries, and caught two passes for 25 yards and a TD.

Kickoff for Friday's game is 7 p.m. at the Benton Athletic Complex. Listen on Fox Sports Arkansas 93.7 FM and 690 AM.