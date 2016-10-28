PREVIEW: Panthers face must-win for 3 seed

After enjoying a three-game win streak after a 6A West Conference opening loss to Russellville, the Benton Panthers ran into a juggernaut this past Friday on the road at Greenwood. The Bulldogs jumped on the Panthers 31-7 before holding on to a 41-25 win to remain undefeated and drop the Panthers to 5-3 overall, 3-2 in the West.

Benton senior running back Brandon Hunter had another big game starting the Panthers' opening drive with a 73-yard touchdown to give Benton a 7-0 lead, but he also fumbled twice while rushing for 183 yards and two TDs.

But despite giving up 41 points, the Panther defense was hindered all night by excellent Bulldog field position and horrible Benton field position. Benton's average starting field position was its own 19-yard line, while Greenwood's was its own 45-yard line.

The Panthers are still in the running for a good state tournament seed, though, but Friday is a must-win to get that No. 3 West seed. The Panthers take on the Lake Hamilton Wolves at Panther Stadium, a place Benton has yet to be beat, Friday. But, the Wolves hold a one-game edge (4-1 West) on the Panthers, but also must face Greenwood in the season's final week.

To say the Wolves are a running team is an understatement. Quarterback Dafavioun Haywood attempted just one pass, uncompleted, last week in a 14-7 win over Sheridan. Jacob Porter ran 12 times for 74 yards to lead the Wolves and Ramar Easter scored Lake Hamilton's lone offensive touchdown as Easter scored the other on a 77-yard kickoff return in the second quarter.

The Wolves gained just 177 total yards against a struggling Yellowjacket team currently 1-7 overall, 0-5 in the West. So, Benton will look to stack the line come Friday.

The Wolves and Panthers will kick off at 7 p.m. at the Benton Athletic Complex.