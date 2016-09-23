PREVIEW: Panthers have tough test to start West

The Benton Panthers are coming off their second consecutive blowout after defeating the Greenbrier Panthers 58-21 last week on at Panthers Stadium. Senior running back and The Saline Courier Athlete of the Week Brandon Hunter had a career night gaining 310 total yards, 243 rushing, and five combined touchdowns.

Sophomore quarterback Colen Morrow also filled in nicely for the injured Nate Beck, passing 14 of 15 for 195 yards and three TDs, but it is not yet known whether Beck, who broke a bone in his hand in a 61-0 win over Parkview, will be ready to play this Friday.

If Beck isn’t good to go, the Panthers could use another Hunter and Morrow effort when Benton heads to Russellville to take on the Cyclones in the 6A West Conference opener. After opening the season with a 14-11 win over Morrilton and 28-6 victory over Rogers Heritage, the Cyclones beat a solid Springdale team 24-17 on the road to stay undefeated on the season.

Benton’s defense, which was really good the first two weeks giving up 126 yards total to Bryant and Parkview, gave up over 350 yards to a high-powered Greenbrier offense. Russellville, too, has a good passing attack led by senior Cale Fulsom, who has thrown for 589 yards and four touchdowns at a 64-percent clip. Fulsom also leads the team on the ground with 112 yards and a TD so the Panthers will have to key in on the Cyclone QB and not let him hurt them.

Benton and Russellville will kickoff at 7 p.m. Friday at Cyclone Stadium.