PREVIEW: Panthers hit road to Texarkana

The Benton Panthers had an excellent homecoming last week, defeating the Siloam Springs Panthers 63-0 as the Benton offense racked up over 500 yards and the Benton defense allowed just 34 yards.

Benton starting senior quarterback Nate Beck looks to be over the broken bone in his hand which kept him out a game as he passed 17 of 20 for 223 yards and four touchdown and senior running back Brandon Hunter was his usual self with over 200 yards of total offense, over 100 each rushing and receiving, and four total TDs.

On defense, safety Beau Brewer, who had been suffering from an ailing shoulder, picked off two passes and senior Preston Stone returned a kickoff 87 yards to pay dirt for Benton (3-2, 1-1 West).

The Panthers hope to take their performance on the road when they travel to Texarkana to face a 1-4, 0-2 Razorbacks' team in 6A West action this Friday. The Razorbacks fell 34-17 to the Lake Hamilton Wolves at home last week. The Wolves ran all over Texarkana, piling up 344 yards on the ground.

In a 55-10 loss to Greenwood two weeks ago, Razorback quarterback Tyler Braswell was 13 of 22 for 140 yards, with receiver Michael Caldwell catching four passes for 85 yards. The Razorbacks' lone win came against Camden Fairview in Week 3.

Kickoff for the Panthers and Razorbacks will be at 7 p.m. at Razorback Stadium. Listen on Fox Sports Arkansas 93.7 F.M. and 690 A.M.