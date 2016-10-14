PREVIEW: Panthers hope to keep hot streak going

The Benton Panthers have been on a tear since losing their 6A West Conference opener on the road at Russellville, 45-24. Since the loss, Benton shut out Siloam Springs 63-0 at home and trounced the Texarkana Razorbacks 56-7 on the road to improve to 2-1 in league play, 4-2 overall.

Struggling against the Cyclones in the loss giving up 401 yards, the Panther defense has given up just a total of 159 yards (79.5 per game) total the past two games, including just 32 against Siloam Springs.

This Friday, the Panthers take on an old 6A South rival in the El Dorado Wildcats. The Wildcats (3-3, 1-2 West) eked by Sheridan, 15-14, last week at home and will be without nine starters from their Week 1 lineup due to injury. Giving up an average of 42 points per game to El Dorado in four games prior to now Head Coach Brad Harris taking over as defensive coordinator, the Panthers have given up an average of 11 points per game in four games since and are looking for their fifth straight win over the Wildcats.

El Dorado scored with nine seconds remaining and converted the 2-point try to win over the Yellowjackets last week. Wildcats' quarterback Brennan Claypoole was 12 of 27 for 170 yards and a TD, while running back Jarius Curry had 10 carries for 65 yards and a TD.

For Benton, senior running back Brandon Hunter had another big game, rushing for 150 yards and a TD on 14 carries and catching two passes for 23 yards and a TD, the fifth straight game Hunter has rushed for and caught at least one TD pass.

The Panthers host the Wildcats at 7 p.m. on Friday at the Benton Athletic Complex.