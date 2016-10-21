PREVIEW: Panthers looking for revenge

The Benton Panthers kept their hot streak going picking up their third straight win last Friday with a 41-9 victory over the El Dorado Wildcats at home. In fact, since losing their 6A West Conference opener to Russellville, the Panthers have outscored their past three opponents 160-16, an average of 53.3 points to 5.3 points as the Benton offense and defense has been excellent.

But, the Panthers will face its toughest test of the season Friday when they make the long trip to Greenwood to face the undefeated Bulldogs. And there are plenty of Panthers who remember last season’s matchup. The Bulldogs gave the Panthers a 61-23 loss in the 6A State semifinals and Benton Head Coach Brad Harris, the defensive coordinator the previous two seasons for Benton, said this game is definitely on the Panthers’ minds.

“We went up there in the semis last year and they put it on us,” Harris said. “The good thing about it is some of our kids remember that. They’ve talked about it; Salt Bowl and Greenwood has been circled on some of these guys’ calendars because they’re in the conference now and we know we’re going to get a chance at them.”

Greenwood eked by the Russellville Cyclones last week, 27-24, and will showcase the most prolific offense the Panthers have seen this year. Just like last season, senior Lucas Hales (53 of 82, 781 yards, eight TDs) and junior Connor Noland (64 of 97, 883, nine TDs) split time under center and have a balance receiving corps as six wideouts have at least 11 catches, led by junior Kenny Wood’s 22 for 328 yards and four touchdowns.

The Bulldog rushing attack is also excellent as Wood again leads the way with 737 yards on the ground with 11 TDs, not to mention Hales (355, seven TDs) and Noland (368, four TDs) are also a major threat to run it.

Of course, the Panthers have their own Wood as senior running back Brandon Hunter leads Saline County with 793 rushing yards and nine TDs, and also has 32 catches for 406 yards and seven TDs.

Benton will attempt to avenge last season’s loss Friday at 7 p.m. at Smith-Robinson Stadium in Greenwood.