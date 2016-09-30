PREVIEW: Panthers regroup for homecoming

Turnovers and missed chances led to the Benton Panthers’ 45-24 loss to a very good Russellville Cyclones team last week in both teams’ 6A West opener. The Panthers would commit three turnovers to Russellville’s one and couldn’t take advantage of their red-zone opportunities.

The Benton defense also had its worse game of the year, giving up 401 yards to a very potent Cyclone squad. Though the Panther (2-2, 0-1) offense couldn’t capitalize with points, senior quarterback Nate Beck returned from injury to pass for 244 yards on 21 of 35 passing and two touchdowns, with senior Ty Callahan catching 12 passes for 137 yards. Senior running back Brandon Hunter had another solid outing combining for 160 yards (rushing and receiving) with two TDs.

Benton will try to get back on track this Friday for homecoming when the Panthers welcome the Siloam Springs Panthers. Siloam Springs (1-3, 1-0) got off to an 0-3 start before upending Sheridan 24-21 in its conference opener last week. And SS showed heart doing after getting down to the Yellowjackets 14-0 after the first quarter.

Benton will have to contend with an athletic quarterback again as they did with Russellville’s Cale Fulsom, who picked the Panthers apart last week. Running quarterback Luke Hampton will lead Siloam Springs as he ran for 213 yards and three TDs on 18 carries and passed for 46 yards on 8 of 16 completions. JD Horn caught six passes for 27 yards for SS.

Benton and Siloam Springs kick off at 7 p.m. with homecoming festivities beginning at 6:30 p.m. It is school colors night and fans are asked to wear maroon and gray. If you can’t make it out tonight, listen on Arkansas Fox Sports on 93.7 F.M. or 690 A.M.