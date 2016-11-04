PREVIEW: Panthers try to avoid sting in finale

To say last week's loss for the Benton Panthers was a heartbreaker would be an understatement. Early turnovers by Benton led to a 36-33 loss on Senior NIght to the Lake Hamilton Wolves as the Panthers will have the No. 4 West seed in the 6A State Tournament.

Benton senior Brandon Hunter had a big game in the loss, rushing for 167 yards on 22 carries, but was held out of the end zone for the first time since the Week 1 Salt Bowl loss to Bryant. Senior Ty Callahan had 10 catches for 116 yards and a TD, as well.

But, the Panthers would throw two interceptions, one returned 100 yards for a TD, and lost a fumble to account for three total turnovers in the first half to the Wolves' one for a 21-0 Benton deficit before taking a 23-21 lead. Lake Hamilton settled down and held on to the lead as Benton's tying field-goal attempt was bobbled with no time left on the clock.

On Friday, the Panthers (5-4, 3-3) travel to Sheridan to take on rival Yellowjackets. Sheridan has yet to win a conference game, but have played some good teams close. The Yellowjackets defeated McCrory 35-0 in Week 1 but has lost eight straight since, though lost by just one to El Dorado (15-14) and just a TD to Lake Hamilton (14-7) two weeks ago before playing top team Greenwood close in the first half until falling 52-13.

The Yellowjackets don't have much of a passing game, but they make up for it on the ground. Senior McKinley Williams has surpassed the 1,000-yard mark, rushing for 1,049 yards and seven TDs, while junior quarterback Justin Pruitt has run for 425 yards and four TDs, while passing for 290 (26 percent) with four TDs and five interceptions.