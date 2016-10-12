PREVIEW: Passing attack key for Beavers

Week 7 poses to be the toughest of the year for Glen Rose (6-0 3-0) as they hit the road Friday to Prescott to take on the No. 2 Curley Wolves in 5-3A action.

Since joining the conference from 6-3A in 2014, Prescott (6-0 3-0) has yet to drop a game against a league foe, including two straight blowouts against the Beavers.

"We have got our hands full," said Head Coach Mark Kehner. "They are bigger up front than they've probably ever been. But, at the same time, they have the same number of skilled kids all over the field.

"We are going to have to do a great job of playing team defense to just have a chance to stay in the ballgame."

Kehner said while his team is known for the running game, the passing attack is the main focus come Friday.

"We have got to throw the ball around and do it well for four quarters," Kehner said. "We do feel like we can do that against them. That will then allow us to run a little bit. We are not going to be able to line up and run over them. They are too fast defensively right now.

"We don't have to be anything super-human, we just have to be what we are and thats good, solid receivers running great routes. If we do that for four quarters, then we give ourselves a chance."

Glen Rose has blown out its last two opponents by a combined score of 104-6 including a 68-0 trouncing of Bismarck last week.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday in Prescott.