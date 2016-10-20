PREVIEW: Senators, QB situation give Miners tough task

The Bauxite Miners came oh so close in picking up their first win of the season on homecoming last week. The Miners hosted the Fountain Lake Cobras and were ahead 21-20 after backup quarterback Grant Rambo's 14-yard touchdown pass to Dustin Whitfield, but turnovers and big plays for the Cobras turned the tide late as Fountain Lake came out on top 34-21 to keep the Miners winless on the season.

It doesn't get any easier for Bauxite as their final three games come against teams with a combined 16-5 record, including undefeated Nashville the last week of the year and the 6-1 Robinson Senators at The Pit on Friday.

Robinson's only loss came to Nashville in a 31-28 defeat two weeks ago and the Senators are led by senior quarterback Hunter Eskola, who has passed for 1,928 yards (69 percent) for 27 touchdowns against just five interceptions. Eskola's top two targets are senior Koilan Jackson (36 receptions, 753 yards, eight TDs), the transfer from Parkview who is Keith Jackson Jr.'s son, and junior Nathan Page (28, 879, 13).

Not only is the Robinson passing game really good, the run game is led by senior Myles Fells, who has run for 448 yards and seven touchdowns and senior Edmond Robinson (251, one TD). Jackson adds three rushing TDs with 163 yards on the ground as well.

The Miners welcome the Senators Friday at The Pit with kickoff coming at 7 p.m.