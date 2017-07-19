Public invited to SMH electrophysiology lab open house today

Community residents are invited to an open house to showcase the new electrophysiology lab at Saline Memorial Hospital.

The event is scheduled Wednesday, July 19.

Refreshments will be served at the Cath Lab recovery area on the first floor from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The state-of-the-art lab will help fill the growing demand for EP therapies by providing additional services to patients in Central Arkansas, according to Rebecca Jones, director of marketing and community relations

Some of these services include:

Evaluation for patients with syncope, palpitations, and arrhythmias —including ambulatory and implantable cardiac monitoring, head-up tilt-table testing and invasive electrophysiological testing.

Implantation of pacemakers and implantable cardiac defibrillators including cardiac resynchronization therapy devices for the treatment of advanced congestive heart failure.

Jones said the $3 million electrophysiology lab at Saline Memorial Hospital will allow patients to have complex heart rhythm problems treated close to home.

“It will also address the increased volume of patients the hospital is now experiencing,” she added.

The lab is the latest cardiology service to bring advanced treatment options to Saline County.

Cardiac diagnostic testing, treatment and management, as well as around-the-clock emergency response, are available to the community through Saline Memorial Hospital.

Jones noted that the hospital has opened a new onsite cardiology clinic, Central Arkansas Cardiology Associates, and has expanded its cardiology services for patients by partnering with more local physicians.

For more information on cardiology services or to find a physician, visit www.salinememorial.org.