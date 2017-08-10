THE QUEST BEGINS

The Bryant Black Sox begin their quest for an American Legion World Series title as they begin play against the Idaho champions, Lewiston Post 13, today at 3:30 p.m. (Central Time) at Keeter Stadium in Shelby, North Carolina. Steam the game live online on ESPN3.

It was just last season that the Black Sox, making their first appearance in the world series since 2007 and second one ever, that Bryant was not given a chance to play the final game of the Mid-South Regional. The Black Sox (37-7-1) were set to play the winner-take-all title game against the Texarkana Razorbacks last year at Gary Hogan Field in Little Rock for a shot at the world series trip, but ill weather postponed the game. Having to get the game in before a certain time, the American Legion named Texarkana the regional champion due to a tie-breaker even though there was time and playable fields to get the game in.

The Razorbacks made the most of their opportunity as they were crowned last season’s American Legion World Series champion, though could not get past the Black Sox this season in the state tournament. Texarkana defeated Bryant 6-1 on a Friday to send the Black Sox to the loser’s bracket, but Bryant would then win three in a row, including 13-4 and 8-6 wins over the Razorbacks in the championship game, sending the Black Sox to this year’s Mid-South Regional in New Orleans.