Rack Room Shoes to open Thursday in Benton

Rack Room Shoes will officially be open for business Thursday at the Shoppes of Benton on westbound Interstate 30.

The retailer is one of many new businesses located within the shopping center.

“We are eager to expand our presence in Arkansas by providing a shopper-friendly, convenient footwear destination for families in the Benton area, as well as for those traveling along Interstate 30,” said Allen McClure, Rack Room Shoes regional manager. “We look forward to bringing our wide selection of brand name shoes at value prices to the community.”

Store hours 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.