Ray recognized nationally

Bryant senior All-State kicker Hayden Ray’s accolades keep coming in after a record-setting season. After breaking a school record he tied last season with former Hornet Jace Denker of 13 field goals in a single season late this year, Ray broke the distance record of 46 yards as well with a 49-yard boot in the second round of the 7A state playoffs in a 23-16 win over the Har-Ber Wildcats to reach the semifinals.

Ray went on to kick two more field goals that game and finished his season with a state-record 19 field goals (previously held by Dardanelle’s Randy Velzquez who made 17 in 2011).

For his excellent senior season, Ray has been recognized nationally. Ray has been named a 2016 top-3 finalist for the Chris Sailer Award, which is presented annually to the best national high school placekicker. The other two finalist for the award are Jake Lane of Alabama and Brandon Ruiz of Arizona.

Read the rest in Tuesday's The Saline Courier.