Records fall in Bryant win

For the second straight year, the Bryant Hornets were blessed with a home playoff game to kick off postseason action.

After defeating Conway in the regular season finale a week ago to secure home field for Round 1, the Hornets put it on Springdale, rolling to a 45-14 romp of the Bulldogs.

“I have said all year long that our defense was the only place to lay our hat on,” said Head Coach Buck James. “That is the only place we had starters returning with only one or two on offense.

“They have been the bell cow of our team all year. If they play well we tend have a chance to get moving offensively. It is easier to play on offense when your defense plays well.”

Aside from the win moving Bryant into Round 2, the victory also broke a longstanding record, making this year’s seniors the winningest group to ever come through the school.

“That says a lot about these guys and what they have been able to accomplish in the three years that they have been here,” James said. “Coach (Paul) Calley started it and these guys have carried the torch and have done a great job.”

For the full article, see Saturday's edition of The Saline Courier.