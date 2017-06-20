Recovery efforts continue 24 hours after alleged cliff-jumping incident

Twenty-four hours after an alleged cliff-jumping incident at a blue hole in Bauxite, emergency teams still are searching for the victim's body.

According to the Saline County Sheriff's Office, as of 4 p.m. Tuesday the alleged drowning victim has not been located.

Recovery efforts began around 4:30 p.m. Monday after authorities were dispatched to the 3400 block of Mount Olive Road in reference to a drowning.

According to Lt. Daniel Dodson, a group of individuals were illegally swimming in the hole.

According to witnesses, one of the members of the group climbed back to the Mount Olive Road side of the hole before jumping off a cliff. The unidentified person who allegedly jumped never resurfaced after entering the water, Dodson added.

Dodson also stated that the witnesses were hollering for the person not to jump.

Dive teams and other personnel were called to the scene, along with a SONAR team, but have yet to recover the victim.

The investigation is still ongoing and more information will be reported as it becomes available.