Recycling, hazardous household waste event set Saturday

Recycle Saline will host a recycling and household hazardous waste drop-off event from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday at First Southern Baptist Church in Bryant to celebrate America Recycles Day.

“The major emphasis on the event is recycling,” said Tiffany Dunn, marketing coordinator for Recycle Saline. “We partner with organizations like Recycle Bikes for Kids, Rineco, Greenway and

Bin There Dump That to collect and recycle all the items that are brought to us.”

The following items will be accepted during the event:

•Bicycles

•Bicycle helmets

•Tires (Limit of 8 tires per person and must be off the rim)

•Appliances (Refrigerant must be removed)

•Metal

•Electronics

•Light bulbs

•Pool chemicals

•Paints

•Household cleaners

•Herbicides

•Pesticides

•Used oil

•Kerosene

•Paint thinners

No furniture, mattresses or household trash will be allowed for recycling.

Recycle Saline does offer a program where coupons can be purchased to cover the cost of a trip to the landfill for bulky items that need to be disposed of.

Individuals can purchase coupons at the Recycle Saline office from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Recycle Saline is located at 114 W. Sevier St . in Downtown Benton. To purchase coupons the following items must be available:

•Driver’s license showing a current Saline County address.

•Proof of current trash service

•$5 cash

For more information, call Recycle Saline at 501-776-2533 or visit www.recyclesaline.org.