Red Gate Liquor to close after 65 years

After 65 years of business, Red Gate Liquor has announced it soon will be closing.

According to owner Druetta Craig, “it has become impossible to remain open. To all of my local customers, I want to thank you for your support through the years. I always appreciated your business and friendship.”

A going-out-of-business sale is planned to begin Monday with “all stock discounted.”

Store hours will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The business is located at 13325 Interstate 30 at exit 126.