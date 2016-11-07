Reindeer Run event set for Nov. 19

The 2016 Reindeer Run for Reading to benefit the Imagination Library of Saline County is set to take place on Nov. 19 at Mills Park.

The deadline to be a sponsor for the event and to early register as a participant is Nov. 9.

The event is comprised of two parts. During the 5K grinch chase, "grinches" hide along designated portions of the course and try to grab runners' flags that are tied around the runners waists. The goal of this event is cross the finish line without having a flag removed.

If an individual does not want to be chased, he or she may choose not to wear any flags.

During the family fun run, "grinches" will randomly appear throughout the course. If the participants catch the grinch, they receive a sticker. The goal is to collect as many stickers as possible.

The 5K grinch chase will start at 9 a.m. and the family fun run will start at approximately 10 a.m.

Awards will be given to the top two overall male and female runners in the 5K grinch chase and the top two male and female runners in each age division.

For the family fun run, the top three finishers will receive an award and all participants will receive a ribbon.

The price for individuals who register by Nov. 9 is $15 for children ages 3 to 12 and $25 for adults and teenagers.

A family can participate for $55.

A 10 percent group discount is available for groups of 10 or more.

Also individuals who register by Nov. 9 will also receive a T-shirt.

The price for children 3-12 who register after Nov. 9 and on race day is $20, and $30 for adults and teenagers. A family may participate for $60.

All money raised through the event will be used to purchase books for the Imagination Library of Saline County program.

The nonprofit organization was created to promote early literacy by mailing an age-appropriate book each month to the homes of Saline County children who have enrolled in the program and are under the age of 5. The books are mailed free of charge to the families, said Brittani Mitchell, chairperson for the event.

Organization volunteers have served more than 1,500 children and mailed nearly 50,000 books. The program costs $25 a year per child and can be covered only through fundraising events.

Individuals who would like to participate can register online at www.arkansasrunner.com or by mail by submitting a completed form and check to Reindeer Run for Reading, P.O. Box 636, Bryant, AR 72089.

Checks should be made payable to Imagination Library of Saline County.