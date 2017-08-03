REMINDER: Annual FUMC rummage sale kicks off today

The always highly anticipated Benton First United Methodist Church rummage sale kicks off today at the church's Christian Life Center.

The three-day event began at 7:30 a.m. today and will conclude at 5 p.m.

It also will run from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 7:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday.

Donations include working toys, children's and adult clothing, luggage, bedding, towels, table cloths, rugs, holiday items, sporting goods, tools, books, an abundance of furniture, garden items, and working electronics.

All proceeds from the sale will help the church's Debt Reduction Fund.

For easiest access to the event, use the Sevier Street entrance.