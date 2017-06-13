REMINDER: 'Shoe Tree' to be removed Wednesday

The Sardis Shoe Tree is scheduled to come down Wednesday, June 14. Saline County Judge Jeff Arey said crews will begin the process around 8:30 a.m. at the corner of North Saris Road and Hogue Road in the Sardis Community.

Hogue Road will be closed from the intersection of North Sardis Road to East Killdeer Road and traffic will be re-routed onto East Killdeer, according to Arey.

Sections of North Sardis Road near the tree will be one lane only with flaggers present.

Be prepared to stop while the work is being done.

"If you are planning to watch the removal of the tree, please avoid parking on the side of the road, stay behind any safety barriers that are present and keep a safe distance from the tree," Arey added..