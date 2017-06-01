REMINDER: 'Shoe Tree' meeting set tonight in Sardis

A question and answer session is planned at 6:30 p.m. today at the Sardis Community Center at 11401 Community Lane in Bauxite.

The discussion will be in regard to the removal of the historic "Shoe Tree" located at the corner of Hogue Road and N. Sardis Road.

Saline County Judge Jeff Arey announced last week that the tree has been deemed dead by two agencies and now poses a hazard to motorists and residents in the area.

Arey said he will be in attendance and will discuss the timeline for the removal of the tree and the shoes. He added that arborists also will be in attendance to answer questions regarding the tree.