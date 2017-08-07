Rep. Hill mobile office set today in Bauxite

Members from U.S. Rep. French Hill's office will host a mobile office stop today from 1 to 3 p.m. at Bauxite City Hall, located at 6055 Stanley Cir.

"These events are a great opportunity to meet with my staff, learn about what we can do for you, and provide assistance with any issues you may have with the federal government, including addressing issues you may have in obtaining veteran or retirement benefits," Hill said.

Hill is a member of the United States House of Representatives and represents the 2nd District of Arkansas.

"We are here to serve you, and, as always, never be shy to reach out to us when you are in need of assistance," Hill added.

Hill's office also has two stationary locations in Little Rock and Conway.