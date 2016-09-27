REPORTS: Former Bauxite mayor's son dies on football field

According to a number of reports, Jorre McMahan, 25, son of former Bauxite Mayor Johnny McMahan, collapsed and died earlier today of an apparent heart attack.

McMahan was coaching football in the Hampton School District when he collapsed on the field, according to the reports. Efforts to resuscitate him failed.

Jorre graduated from Bauxite High School where he succeeded on the football field under legendary Coach Jon Watson. He earned a number of awards at the high school level before playing at the University of Arkansas at Monticello.

See Wednesday's issue of The Saline Courier for more information.