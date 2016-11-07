Republicans, Democrats plan events to celebrate 'victories'

Saline County's two primary political parties are planning election night watch parties Tuesday.

Dustin Parsons, chairman of the Saline County Democratic Party, said his party's gathering will take place at the Fairfield Inn, located adjacent to the Benton Event Center in Benton.

Steve Lux, chairman of the Saline County Republican Party, said his party is not scheduled to meet at a local site, but will be joining fellow GOP members at the Embassy Suites in Little Rock. That event is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m., he said.

Parsons said the Democratic Party plans to convene at 7 p.m.

Both gatherings are open to the public.

"We're going to have a brief meeting in conjunction with our event and elect officers for the coming year," Parsons said. "We figured since we're having an election, we might as well elect our people, too."

Asked their views on the outcome of the controversial presidential race between Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump, each party chairman predicted victory for his candidate.

Parsons said he is confident that the day will conclude in a historic manner with Democrat Hillary Clinton becoming the first woman president of the United States.

"I think it's going to be a wonderful, historic day," Parsons said.

Lux's prediction is that Republican Donald Trump will garner 70 percent of the vote in Arkansas and will win the presidency with 280 electoral votes.

Lux also predicted that U.S. Rep. French Hill and U.S. Sen. John Boozman, both Republicans from Arkansas, will be re-elected.

Today is the final day for early voting in Tuesday's general election.