Rhoden: Chamber banquet a huge success

Each year members of the Greater Bryant Chamber of Commerce gather for the winter banquet to honor other chamber members who have gone above and beyond for the community. During the 44th annual Winter Banquet, Shirley Ward from Cop Security was named Ambassador of the Year and other community commitment award winners were recognized.

Chamber Executive Director Todd Rhoden told The Saline Courier that the event was a huge success.

“I’m thrilled with the turnout and support for this community,” he said. “I see a lot of pride in our community. I think the chamber is going in the right direction.”

He also commended chamber leaders for their hard work in putting together the event, commended the sponsors and recognized those who were honored..

During the event, seven chamber members were presented community commitment awards. After each category was announced, a video of the winner was played.

The winner of the Lifetime Achievement award was Rae Ann Fields, who served as the chamber executive director for 17 years.

During her video, she mentioned that Bryant is the community it is today because of numerous leaders and volunteers.

When the award was presented to her during the event, she thanked her husband for supporting her along the way.

“This is for Jimmy, too,” she said.

