Riverfest music festival suspended, board says

Little Rock's largest music festival has been suspended, according to a media release.

The news of Riverfest's fate was learned Tuesday.

“We can no longer deliver the experience that Riverfest fans have come to expect,” said Executive Director DeAnna Korte.

“Rising costs of performers’ fees, coupled with a greater number of competing festivals around the country are the underlying factors leading to this decision.”

Annually, the festival's budget tops out at $2.6 million, which is not a lot for an event like Riverfest, Korte added.

The record number of festivalgoers eclipsed 250,000 at one.

According to reports, 100,000 fewer people attended this year's event compared to 2016.