Roberson & Associates Insurance burglarized, investigation underway

Matt Burks, spokesperson for the Benton Police Department, confirmed to The Saline Courier this morning that an investigation is currently underway regarding a double burglary of Roberson & Associates Insurance and Jim Stilwell's Nationwide Insurance Office in Downtown Benton. The two businesses are shared within the same building.

A glass window was shattered near the front door of Roberson & Associates.

Little information is known at this time.

More will be reported as it becomes available.