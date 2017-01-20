Robinson downs Robinson at buzzer

Tied 52-52 with time ticking down, Bauxite junior Colton Robinson would get a bucket at the buzzer to upend the Robinson Senators 54-52 Thursday in 4A blended conference action in Little Rock. It was the Miners’ fifth straight win as Bauxite improves to 15-4 overall.

“Robinson is a really good team,” Bauxite Coach Andy Brakebill said. “They were second in our blended league with one loss. Now that we beat them we’re tied for second.”

It was a back-and-forth game throughout as the Senators (8-6) held a 16-14 lead after the first quarter before Bauxite took a one-point, 32-31 lead at the half.

“The game was really close the whole time,” Brakebill said. “It was a tough environment; hard place to play. Robinson had been playing really well. They just came off of wins over Episcopal and E-Stem.”

Lady Miners 50, Lady Senators 26

After a tough stretch the past couple of weeks, the Bauxite Lady Miners snapped a five-game losing streak with a 50-26 road win over the Robinson Lady Senators Thursday in Little Rock in blended conference action.

“We played well,” Bauxite Coach Cody Lambert said. “We had different kids step up, which is good.

“Taylor Sledd played really well for us. She played aggressive on defense and hit a couple shots which was big. Ceiran Watson played really strong for us. She played behind Lauren (Bainter) so she got a lot of minutes and played really well.

“We pushed the ball a lot more, something we’re going to try and create more points by doing. I thought we came out with a lot of energy, a lot of focus; I thought we played really well. We got to play a lot of kids.”

Bauxite (9-10) jumped on Robinson (2-14)15-5 after the first quarter and led 23-15 at the half. The Lady Miners pushed their lead to 32-20 after three before blowing up for 18 points in the fourth quarter.