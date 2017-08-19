Rock legend Sonny Burgess dead at 86

One of Arkansas' most iconic rock legends has died, according to a number of reports.

Sonny Burgess died Friday at the age of 86.

Leader of Sonny Burgess and the Legendary Pacers, Burgess was a regular performer in Saline County, including a recent show at the Benton Senior Wellness and Activity Center.

Burgess is native of Newport.

Burgess and the Pacers recorded at the legendary SUN Records, along with the likes of Elvis and Jerry Lee Lewis.