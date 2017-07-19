Rock 'n' roll legends on tap Thursday at Bryant Senior Center

Sonny Burgess and the Legendary Pacers will be at the Bryant Senior Activity Center on Thursday, July 20.

Entertainment is set from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the center, located at 6401 Boone Road in Bryant.

Advance tickets are available for $7 at the center and are $10 at the door on the night of the event. Seating is limited.

For more information, call the center at 501-943-0056, Ext 3.

The Pacers formed in 1955 at Newport, Arkansas. They had five singles on Sun Records: "Red Headed Woman," "We Wanna Boogie," "Thunderbird," "Ain't Got a Thing," "My Bucket's Got a Hole In It" and "Sadie's Back In Town." The band also had a hit in 1965 on Razorback Records with "The Short Squashed Texan."

"Red Headed Woman," backed with "We Wanna Boogie," has been voted the wildest record ever recorded.

Sonny and the Pacers played clubs, festivals, shows, and colleges throughout the US and Canada. One of the pioneers of rock 'n' roll, the band traveled with Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, Elvis Presley, Danny and the Juniors, Conway Twitty, Patsy Cline, Ronnie Hawkins, Billy Lee Riley, Ace Cannon, Charlie Rich, Teddy Riedell, Narvel Felts, and many more.

Several years ago the band reformed to record "They Came From the South" and now have another CD out called "Still Rockin' and Rollin."

The CD has received rave reviews and in June of 2000 was voted best new album in the country roots field in Europe. Both CD's feature Sonny Burgess, Bobby Crafford, Jim Aldridge, Fred Douglas, Kern Kennedy, and J.C. Caughron. Charles Watson II plays fiddle on the "Still Rockin' and Rollin'" album.

The group has recorded still more CD's and albums. 2012 had a release on Cleopatra Records "Live At Sun Studio" on LP. In 2013 the Pacers had a CD released in Sweden on Teddy Records titled "Live In Sweden."

In April of 1999 the Pacers played for a worldwide rockabilly show in Las Vegas and reportedly stole the show. In May of 1999, Sonny Burgess was voted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame of Europe. In May of 2000 the pacers played for the Rockabilly Hall of Fame in Jackson, Tennessee, along with Narvel Felts, Ace Cannon, The Crickets, The Comets, Brenda Lee, Stan Perkins, D.J. Fontana, Scotty Moore, W.S. Holland and more.

The group was inducted into the Rockabilly Hall Of Fame In Jackson, Tenn., in 2002. In 2007, they were inducted in the Walk Of Fame in Hot Spring , and also into the Arkansas Entertainers Hall Of Fame in Pine Bluff.

The Rock and Soul Museum in Memphis also opened in May of 2000 and features a section on the Pacers. In October of 2000 they were asked to play for a special show at the Peabody Hotel in Memphis. The show honored Sam Philips and his legacy at Sun Records.

The Pacers have played all over the world including Japan, Australia, Europe, and Canada. They have played the Lincoln Center in New York, the Library Of Congress and the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. They played the Montana Folk Festival, Bangor, Maine Folk Festival, Richmond, Va., Folk Festival, and appeared with the Million Dollar Quartet in Chicago.

The band has four songs in a movie released in 2013 about the 1969 Arkansas-Texas football game. In 2011 the band played the Dukes Of Hazard Reunion in Virginia.

In 2016 The Pacers won the Governor's award for Folklore with the Arkansas Arts Council.

2016 marked the Pacers' 61 years in the music business.

A critic had this to say about the group: "They play the music of the '50s the best because they helped invent it."

(Information for this account was provided by Sonny Burgess and other members of The Pacers. Lynda Hollenbeck, the Courier's senior editor, is a longtime Pacers fan and danced many hours to their music at the annual Cotton Plant Get-Together.)