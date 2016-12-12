Rollover accident closes portion of Edison Avenue

An area of Edison Avenue near The Warehouse was closed for a short time today following a rollover accident involving a Ford Mustang.

The accident occurred at about 1 p.m.

No details have been released, but Benton Police Department, Benton Fire Department and Saline Memorial Hospital emergency personnel all responded.

Newcomb towing removed the totaled vehicle from the scene and traffic resumed normal flow at about 1:25 p.m.