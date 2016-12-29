Rollover crash shuts down westbound I-30

A two-vehicle rollover accident shut down all lanes of westbound Interstate 30 traffic today near the 117 exit in Benton.

The accident occurred around 12:30 p.m. after a white Dodge SUV collided with a Chevrolet SUV.

One victim was treated at the scene after being pulled from the overturned vehicle and was transported to Saline Memorial Hospital. The status of the individual is unknown at this time.

See Friday's issue of The Saline Courier for more information.