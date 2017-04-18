Rue 21 to close

Rue 21, a clothing and accessory chain store in the Alcoa Exchange Shopping Center, is set to close.

A manager at the store told The Saline Courier that the Bryant store will be closing, but the location at The Outlets of Little Rock will remain open.

The store is scheduled to close in eight weeks unless all of the merchandise is sold before, the manager said.

She could not comment on if the store employees will be relocated to other locations.

The business will be closing approximately 400 stores across the country.

"It’s true – we are closing some stores," the brand posted on Facebook Saturday. "It was a difficult but necessary decision. We still have hundreds of locations across the country, and our website Rue21.com, open for business."

In 2002, Rue21 filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection under its former name, Pennsylvania Fashions, Inc. At the time, annual sales were estimated to be between $180 to $200 million. There are nearly 1,200 Rue21 stores in 48 US states.

This announcement comes after many other stores have decided to close.

Recently, officials at JCPenney announced that the Benton store will close later this year.

Other Saline County chain stores that closed include Old Navy and Hastings.