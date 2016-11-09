Saline County Election Results

Benton City Council

Jerry Ponder has once again been elected to serve on the Benton City Council after defeating former Benton Mayor Rick Holland.

Ponder received 1,939 votes or 62 percent, and Holland received 1,182 votes or 38 percent.

Ponder said he is "very pleased" with the results.

"I'm very pleased with the faith the voters have placed in me," he said.

During his next term, he plans to continue working to bring new businesses to Benton as well as working on projects city officials are currently completing.

"I look forward to the completion of the River Center. I think that whole facility is probably going to be the most life-changing event of my lifetime — economically as well as for quality of life for the city of Benton," he said. "I think it'll be an awesome thing."

He also mentioned some new businesses such as ACDI, the new McLarty Nissan dealership and the new Everett Infiniti dealership.

"These (businesses) will provide jobs that are better paying at a higher skill set. Those are good things for the city," he said. "I think there's lots of good things happening."

Ponder, who is the assistant vice president at First Security Bank, has been a Saline County resident for 15 years. He and his wife, Kristi, have six children and 17 grandchildren.

Holland, Ponder's opponent, served as the mayor of Benton from 2003 until 2010.

On Tuesday prior to the voting results being released, Holland told The Saline Courier that he had plans to improve spending within the city if he were victorious.

"I like solving problems and helping people," he said.

During his time as mayor, Holland said he worked to receive approximately $25 million in grant money for improvement projects.

He made improvements to the city's infrastructure including the construction of two fire stations and two water towers.

"All those improvements of infrastructure are responsible for all of the growth you're seeing in the city of Benton," he said.

Holland did not respond to a request to comment on the results of the election.

Saline County Quorum Court

Three Saline County Quorum Court members who were challenged in Tuesday's general election held onto their seats.

Everette Hatcher, who serves in the District 2 post, defeated Democrat Rodney Goshien by drawing 58 percent of the total vote. Hatcher received 1,870 votes while Goshien drew 1,378 votes.

Hatcher attributed his win to the fact that he has listened to constituents and voted in keeping with their views.

The four issues he said he has focused on have been keeping taxes down; supporting community organizations that promote animal control; putting more money into road improvement; and approving funding to put more deputies on the street.

He pointed out that Saline County is one of only two of the state's 75 counties that does not have a county tax. "I've tried my best to keep it that way because it brings more people into the county," he said.

Republican Ed Albares, who represents District 8, held onto his seat by defeating Democrat Spencer Smith and Carl Wikstrom, a Libertarian.

The tallies from the county clerk's office showed Albares with 73 percent of the total votes.

Numerically, Albares received 3,217 votes; Smith had 993; and Wikstrom drew 199 votes.

Albares expressed appreciation to "all the people who voted for me."

"I have a lot of good friends and thank them for their support," he said.

"Campaigning was fun, but I'm glad it's over. I'm out picking up signs right now.

"Again, I appreciate all of the people who helped me," he added.

Pat Bisbee, who represents the residents of District 1, defeated Libertarian Doug Harris by garnering 80 percent of the total votes.

Bisbee drew 2,754 votes and Harris received 677.

Bisbee could not be reached for comment today.

Bryant City Council

Residents in Bryant have elected a Bryant High School teacher to serve on the Bryant City Council.

Allen Scott, a physics teacher, defeated his opponent, current Alderman Jonathan Long, by receiving 55 percent of the votes or 1,127 votes. Long received 919 votes or 44 percent.

"I hope I do well," Scott said.

After being a part of the Bryant community for several years, Scott said he decided to run for the council seat.

"I thought it was time to step in," he said.

Even though he does not have any specific goals for his term, he mentioned that he would like to focus on growth in Bryant.

"I want to focus on allowing Bryant to grow like it needs to," he said.

Scott has been a teacher at Bryant High School since 2002. Before becoming an educator, he worked in the environmental industry.

He feels his experience working on million-dollar projects and developments will help him to be a successful alderman.

Scott and his wife, Andress, have four children: Andrew, 23, Jonathan, 20, Abby, 20, and Adam, 14.

Long has been serving as a member of the council since July when he was appointed to replace a former alderman, Mike Chandler.

In a letter presented to the council, Chandler wrote that he was resigning from the council since he was moving to Tennessee to be closer to family members.

Long also has served on the city's Planning Commission since 2008.

Long did not respond to a phone call to comment on the results of the election.

Arkansas House of Representatives District 27

Andy Mayberry will be returning to the Arkansas House of Representatives after a two-year hiatus in which his wife served in the District 27 seat he previously had held.

Julie Mayberry opted not to seek a second term and Andy Mayberry this year made a successful try to regain the seat.

In Tuesday's general election, he defeated Democrat Melissa Fults by garnering 70 percent of the total vote.

Mayberry spoke about his victory today as he was out gathering campaign signs.

"I'm happy the folks in District 67 showed confidence in me to return me to the House, and I'm honored that the majority of the folks voted for me.

"I'm ready to go back and do the best I can in representing them."

"Since Julie has been there for the past two years, that makes the transition easier," Mayberry said. "I'm a little more familiar with what has been going on."

He was first elected to the House in 2010 and ran unopposed in the next election. In 2014, he made an unsuccessful attempt at the lieutenant governor's office.